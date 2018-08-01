× PSO ordered to return $428 million to customers

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma Corporation Commission unanimously approved an order that directs a local utility company to return millions of dollars to customers.

On Wednesday, commissioners approved an order that directs Public Service Company of Oklahoma to return approximately $428 million in deferred excess income taxes to customers.

The order also denied PSO’s request to keep a portion of the money for a shortfall for certain months.

“This is money that is owed customers as a result of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act that took effect January 1,” said Commission Chairman Dana Murphy. “The Commission issued an order in the first week of January for all utilities to begin tracking the resulting over collection of taxes for refund to customers. I commend the company for moving promptly [to] follow the order. However, there is no doubt this money should be returned to customers. Issues regarding any claimed shortfalls in the company’s income should be addressed in a rate case.”

“Simply put, these are dollars that are over collected from ratepayers, and they need to go back to ratepayers,” Commission Vice Chairman Todd Hiett said.

“I began alerting my fellow commissioners across the nation in November of last year that the Act would result in a cut in utility’s tax bills after they had already collected at the original, higher rate,” Commissioner Bob Anthony said. “I’m pleased Oklahomans are seeing that money returned to them.”

Officials estimate that the average customer will receive about $6 month for 2018.