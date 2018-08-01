‘Rock & Brews’ restaurant and bar closes its doors in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – A rock-themed restaurant and bar has closed its doors in Oklahoma City.

In January of 2016, ‘Rock & Brews‘ opened its doors to patrons in Oklahoma City .

“Heartland is where it’s at,” Gene Simmons said. “They call it the heartland because, without it, you aren’t going anywhere.”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

After just a little over two years at the location along Memorial Road, officials say they were forced to close their doors.

"As Rock & Brews continues its world tour, we are excited to announce that our plans to develop Kaw Nation's Rock & Brews Casino Resort in Braman, Oklahoma are moving forward. We have enjoyed our 'opening act' in Oklahoma City, and are now focused on creating an exciting, new destination experience for you. We look forward to seeing you in Braman!" a statement read.