LOGAN COUNTY, Okla. – Drivers in Logan County may have faced a delay on their way to work on Wednesday morning.

Officials with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol say they were called to an accident involving a semi-truck in the eastbound lanes of Hwy 33, just east of I-35 in Logan County.

Crews were forced to close the outside lane of eastbound Hwy 33 after a semi-truck rolled over on the roadway.

However, drivers were still able to travel along the inside lane.