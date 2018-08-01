Troopers: Inattentive driving likely to blame for deadly wreck

PUSHMATAHA COUNTY, Okla. – Authorities say inattentive driving is likely to blame for a deadly crash in Pushmataha County.

Around 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, emergency crews were called to an accident along U.S. Hwy 271, just north of Snow in Pushmataha County.

Investigators say that 29-year-old Lacy Stamps was driving southbound on the highway when her car went off the road. At that point, they say she over-corrected, which caused the car to roll and hit a tree.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol’s report, Stamps and two children who were passengers in the car were rushed to nearby hospitals.

Sadly, Stamps died from her injuries.

The children were admitted to an Oklahoma City hospital with arm and leg injuries.