Witnesses: Texas man yelled for help before going under water at Oklahoma lake

BROKEN BOW, Okla. – Authorities say a 28-year-old Texas man has drowned at an Oklahoma lake.

Around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, rescue crews were called to Broken Bow Lake following a reported drowning near the Stevens Gap boat ramp.

Investigators say 28-year-old Jose Rios was swimming near the ramp area when he attempted to swim to another shore, which was about 150 feet away from him.

At that point, witnesses say Rios yelled for help and went under the water. He did not resurface.