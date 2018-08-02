21-year-old Edmond man sentenced to prison for bank robbery

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Edmond man was sentenced to prison Thursday for robbing an Oklahoma City bank last year.

On November 15, 2017, the government filed a criminal complaint against Wilson for robbing the JPMorgan bank branch near N. May Ave. and W. Memorial Rd.

According to an FBI agent’s affidavit, a masked person “forced himself into the bank at approximately 7:35 a.m. on August 31, 2017, as employees were unlocking the front door.”

Officials say it appeared that the robber, later identified as Camry Wilson, 21, “was familiar with the layout of the bank, including the location of the vault.”

Wilson presented a note that indicated it was a robbery and that he had a gun. He then left the bank with $203,000 in cash and a key to an employee’s car, which he used as a getaway vehicle.

Authorities say through surveillance video, Uber records, and other information, the FBI determined Wilson was likely the robber.

The bank had fired him for misconduct on April 6, 2017, because his teller drawers were short $13,400.

“Although he had been in financial difficulties before the robbery, in the weeks after the robbery he made large purchases in cash,” according to investigators.

On September 7, 2017, he paid $27,074 in cash for a 2017 Dodge Challenger. Then, on October 9, 2017, he traded in the Challenger in Atlanta for a 2017 Mercedes-Benz C300, which he had to pay a balance of $24,932.92 in cash.”

A federal grand jury returned an indictment against Wilson for bank robbery on December 5, 2017.

He agreed to combine his guilty plea hearing with his sentence, which took place Thursday.

After accepting his guilty plea, the court sentenced Wilson to 46 months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release. He was also ordered to pay restitution of $168,154.82, the amount remaining after law enforcement recovered $34,845.18 during his arrest.

The sentence also includes forfeiture of the Mercedes and the contents of three bank accounts.