Police: 4-year-old child dies after being found unresponsive in vehicle in El Reno

EL RENO, Okla. – Police in El Reno are investigating the death a 4-year-old child.

According to officials, police responded around 4:45 p.m. Thursday to a report of an unresponsive boy.

He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Police tells News 4 the child was locked in a car seat in a vehicle in the driveway of an El Reno home.

The father, whose name has not yet been released, was arrested. Police say the mother was at work at the time of the incident.

The child was found by a family friend who came over and found the boy.

No other details have been released at this time.