Affidavit: Victim chases down alleged thieves who stole his wallet

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities are searching for three people accused of stealing a man’s wallet and throwing him from a car.

On July 25, officers were called to the 1400 block of S.W. 59th St. in Oklahoma City following a reported assault.

Witnesses told 911 dispatchers that a man had been thrown from a car.

According to the police report, the victim told officers that he was at a nearby car wash when a gray Nissan pulled in next to him. The victim said he was cleaning the seats in his truck when a man pulled his wallet from his back pocket and took off running.

The victim said his wallet had $345 in it, which is what he needed to take care of his family, so he started chasing after the suspect.

The man said that the Nissan picked up the alleged suspect, which is when he noticed the sun roof was open. At that point, he told officers that he jumped on the car and climbed in the sunroof and started fighting with the people inside the vehicle.

Officials say that is when he was pushed out of the car.

Authorities with the Oklahoma City Police Department say the female suspect in the case has been identified as 27-year-old Brittni Garner. Although she is not in custody yet, a warrant has been issued for her arrest.

If you have any information on the crime or Garner’s whereabouts, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.