Anonymous donor makes replica cross after thieves steal from Cashion grave

CASHION, Okla. – An Oklahoma widow says her late husband can rest easy now following a kind gesture by an anonymous donor.

When Cary Duncan passed away, his ashes were placed in the Cashion cemetery, and a unique cross was placed at his grave.

Cary Duncan’s wife, Vicki Duncan, was the one who first discovered the one-of-a-kind railroad spike cross made specifically for her husband had been taken.

“It was the anniversary of his passing, the 17th of July,” Vicki said. “His headstone is still there, but the cross was missing.”

The theft puzzled everyone in town, including the town’s police chief.

“He loved everybody,” said Cashion Police Chief Veronica Thomas. “He knew everybody. Everybody knew him. He never met a stranger, so I don’t understand why someone would do that.”

Following the story, Vicki Duncan says an anonymous benefactor made a replica cross for Cary's grave.