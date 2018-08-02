× Authorities release new details in Garvin County home invasion, robbery

GARVIN COUNTY, Okla. – The Garvin County Sheriff’s Office has released new details in a home invasion that left a 22-year-old man injured.

Around 3:41 a.m. Thursday, a 911 call was received that a male had been stabbed. The caller was the mother of the person saying he was stabbed. She told the 911 operator her son and his 16-year-old friend had shown up at her house seeking medical care.

Officials say the home invasion robbery happened in the Katie community of Garvin County.

The victim was taken to hospital with significant injuries to the front and back of his torso. His condition is unknown at this time.

According to officials, based on information from the victim and his friend, deputies are looking for at least two persons in connection to the incident. However, they are unable to provide a better description at this time.

The suspects are believed to be armed with an AR style rifle and 9mm handgun. The rifle was stolen from the residence during the robbery.

It is believed through evidence found at the scene that a firearm may have been discharged during the robbery, which officials believe was the motive in the home invasion.

Officials say three people were located at a residence in Davis “who had knowledge of the robbery.” They are being interviewed by officials.

No arrests have been made.

The name of the victim is not being released at this time. The name of the victim’s friend will also not be released due to her age.