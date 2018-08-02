Cowboys Practice for Europe, Host Hoops Reunion

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Oklahoma State's men's basketball team practiced for the final time in Stillwater on Thursday before leaving for a three-game exhibition tour in Europe.

OSU will leave Saturday for a trip to Venice, Rome, and Athens, where they will play one exhibition game in each city.

It was also alumni reunion night at Gallagher-Iba Arena, with former Cowboys watching practice and visiting with each other.

One of those former OSU stars was Bryant Reeves, who talked about what it meant to have the former players back.