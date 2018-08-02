Dozens show up to Ada Chick-fil-A opening; location creates 80 jobs

ADA, Okla. – There was a lot to celebrate at the opening of the first Chick-fil-A in Ada on Thursday!

The arrival of the location brought 80 new jobs.

Chick-fil-A started the celebration on Wednesday with a tailgate party where the first 100 people won free Chick-fil-A for a year.

The nearly 5,000 square-foot restaurant features a:

Traditional heritage restaurant interior design that showcases handmade, authentic materials for a vintage-inspired interior, including one large gathering table made from reclaimed wood, and one light fixture made from recycled Coca-Cola bottles.

Two-story interactive indoor play area for children and free Wi-Fi.

Dual drive-thru lane and screens to enable guests to move quickly into a single lane for payment and pickup, along with an environment-controlled canopy covering for outside face-to-face ordering.

Chick-fil-A app mobile ordering pickup parking space outside and a separate entrance for inside mobile pick up to further reduce customers’ wait times.

Dining room with seating for 114 with additional outdoor patio seating for 12.

Full-service menu with a variety of healthy options and breakfast until 10:30 a.m., and will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Saturday. All locations are closed on Sunday to provide a day of rest and time with family and friends for team members.

The Chick-fil-A in Ada is located at 1500 Lonnie Abbott Blvd.