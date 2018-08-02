Electric scooters suddenly show up for rent in downtown Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Residents and visitors to downtown Oklahoma City will soon have a new way to get around town.

Our partners at OKCTalk say that Bird dropped off approximately 40 scooters in downtown Oklahoma City and surrounding areas on Wednesday night.

Bird is a company that allows visitors to rent electric scooters anywhere using their smartphone. Users must download the app to their phone and use it to find where a scooter is located and to rent it. When they’re done, they simply lock the scooter and leave it for the next rider.

However, the company has been criticized for some controversial practices.

Many communities have taken legal action against Bird for violating city ordinances and not obtaining the proper permits.

Officials with the City of Oklahoma City say they just became aware of the scooters in an email from one of Bird’s competitors.

City staff is currently working on an ordinance regarding dockless scooter or bicycle sharing, but such an ordinance hasn’t been introduced to the city council yet.

At this point, current ordinances require a permit for a service to park scooters and bikes on a sidewalk. So far, officials say Bird does not have such a permit.