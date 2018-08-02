Family members concerned after water leak reported at metro hospital

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. – Family members of patients at a metro hospital say a water leak led to a big problem at the facility.

A woman reached out to News 4, claiming that her mother is currently a patient at AllianceHealth Midwest City. The woman claims that water has been cut off to the hospital, and patients are staying in deplorable conditions.

She says since Wednesday, toilets won’t flush and there is no running water for patients or staff to clean up.The woman says her husband had to go to the store and buy ice and bottled water for people on the floor.

The hospital confirms the leak and says in part:

“Wednesday afternoon AllianceHealth Midwest experienced a water leak that affected a portion of the first floor. Water was temporarily turned off overnight while crews identified the source of the leak and made repairs. Water has been restored to the building and we are currently testing the water quality.”

Officials at the hospital also say bottled water was provided to patients and staff, and a plan was in place for emergencies like this. They say water has now been restored.

“Due to the location of the leak, all outpatient mammography procedures scheduled for the remainder of this week have been rescheduled; a small number of this morning’s surgeries are also being rescheduled. All other patient care areas remain active. AllianceHealth Midwest regularly plans for emergent situations and reacted with prepared procedures to mitigate the inconvenience to patients and staff. AllianceHealth Midwest is committed to providing safe, quality care to our community and would like to thank the City of Midwest City and the Midwest City Fire Department for their support and assistance.”