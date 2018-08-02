Gov. Fallin puts public school funding measure on the November ballot

OKLAHOMA CITY – A state question approved by the legislature that would allow school districts to use property tax revenue for teacher pay will be on the November ballot.

On Thursday, Gov. Fallin issued an election proclamation that places State Question 801 on the November ballot.

State Question 801 would give local school boards the flexibility and options to use existing property tax funds for use in the classroom, for things like teacher pay and textbooks, without raising taxes.

In order to pass, it requires a simple majority of voters.

The deadline for the governor to sign election proclamation for state questions to be place on the Nov. 6 general election ballot is Aug. 27.