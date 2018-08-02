“I hope it gets repaired and restored,” Oklahoma City cemetery facing hard times

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - The final resting place of hundreds of Oklahomans going back to the 19th century, has partially fallen into a state of disrepair.

Britton Cemetery on Western Road was established in 1891, and many Oklahomans have family and loved ones buried there who span back through the state's early history.

"My grandfather passed away in 1929, he's one of the first game wardens of the state so he came here right around statehood," Cheryl Klein said of her grandfather, William H Rendall. "There's just a ton of history there."

Lately, it's fallen on hard times. Back in 2014, News 4 reported on vandals who targeted the cemetery, pushing over more than two dozen headstones.

Then in October 2017, a wayward driver lost control and drove into the cemetery, knocking over the fence and the cemetery's sign. Both had to be hauled off.

"I've got quite a few people I know that are in there," said Delmar Goff. "Drove by there right after and saw it all mowed down before they picked up the fence."

Since then, neither has been replaced. News 4 spoke to the man who manages the property, Tom Demuth of Demuth Funeral Homes. He said the driver didn't have insurance, and the funeral home can't afford the repairs itself. Without money, about $2,000, coming from a third party, the sign isn't going back up and the fence won't be fixed.

"I grew up around here my whole life," Teresa Goff said. "I hope it gets repaired and restored."

Both the Goffs and Klein suggested fundraisers, hoping the community living around and with surviving members inside of the cemetery will come together to see it restored. Klein suggested a fundraising booth around Memorial Day, and Goff a fundraiser during a Town of Britton reunion coming up on October 21 at Duffner Park in the Village.

"That's the last connection you have to your family members," Klein said. "It's just necessary to perpetuate your family history that way too so you don't lose that."