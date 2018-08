SILOAM SPRINGS, Okla. – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is assisting the Siloam Springs Police Department after a body was found.

Around 7:30 a.m. Thursday, the Siloam Springs Police Department requested OSBI’s assistance for a report of an unidentified body.

The body was found near the intersection of 412 and 690 Road near Siloam Springs.

Officials have not released other details at this time.