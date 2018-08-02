Local doctor encouraging pain treatment alternative to opioids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EDMOND, Okla. - It's no secret that our state, along with the rest of the nation, is facing an opioid crisis.

Just this summer, News 4 reported the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics had seen an almost 300% increase in overdose deaths linked to opioids since 2003.

But where should those in pain turn for relief?

There's one treatment option that goes straight to the source of the pain, and some doctors say it is an alternative to opioids.

A local doctor has been using it for years, but says many patients don't know it exists.

"It's a little bit of a travesty," said Dr. Douglas Beall. "People suffer and a lot of times they suffer in silence and they suffer and they don't really know."

Dr. Beall is with The Spine Fracture Institute and knows pain is the source of major problems.

"Opioid epidemic is a disaster," he said.

So that's why he's been treating his patients with Radiofrequency Ablation.

During the typically 15-minute treatment, the doctor numbs the area with a local anesthetic and, using x-ray guidance, inserts a needle and electrode into the treatment location.

Once it is placed, radio waves heat up and lesion sensory nerves.

"So it deactivates the nerves, turns off the sensory transmission portion of the nerves and gives you increased pain relief for a duration of time," he said.

Dr. Beall says it's primarily used for neck and lower back pain, but it can work for hips, knees, shoulders and a variety of other places. He says it's an intermediate step between injections and open surgery, but it's not for those with mild to moderate infrequent pain.

"This is for when the pain doesn't go away," he said.

On average, he says the treatment relieves pain for about one year but it can last longer.

Some patients return for more treatment, but the hope is that during the time of relief, the problem can be solved other ways.

"Physical fitness, core muscle strength and maybe you never need to come back," said Dr. Beall.

Patients can usually go home between one to four hours after treatment. Typically you can return to work within 24-38 hours.

However, this treatment isn't meant for everyone.

According to Dr. Ray M. Baker with Spine Health, complications are rare but include worsened pain due to muscle spasms, infection and permanent nerve pain.

As with any medical procedure, this is Radiofrequency Ablation is not appropriate for everyone. You should speak with your doctor first to see if you are a good candidate for the procedure.