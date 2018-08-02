Made in Oklahoma: Rustic Grilled Cheese

You don’t have to break the bank on fancy breads and cheeses for a gourmet grilled cheese sandwich!

You can make them at home for a lot less than what you’d pay at a restaurant.

David Brooks from the Made in Oklahoma Coalition stopped by to show us how!

Rustic Grilled Cheese

Serves: 4

Description: This is not your childhood grilled cheese sandwich. Arugula, basil, thick Oklahoma bacon and Havarti cheese elevate this to what will soon be your new favorite sandwich.

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon Andrews Honey Bees pure honey

1 cucumber, thinly sliced

4 tablespoons Braum`s Butter

8 slices Braum`s Fresh Market Artisan Bread

8 slices Havarti cheese

8 slices Greer`s Ranch House Bacon, cooked

4 thin slices tomato

1 package Scissortail Farms basil

Sea salt

1 cup Scissortail Farms arugula

Directions:

In a small mixing bowl combine the honey and sliced cucumber, and allow it to set for about 10 minutes. Drain off the liquid and reserve. Butter the bread slices and make four grilled cheese sandwiches open faced. To assemble sandwiches, fill two sandwiches with bacon, tomato, basil and a light sprinkle of sea salt. Fill the remaining two sandwiches with the cucumber mixture and arugula. You can stack these sandwiches, similar to a club sandwich, for a great melding of flavors.

The above recipes use ingredients from Made in Oklahoma manufacturers with products by Scissortail Farms, Bar-S, Braum’s Fresh Market, Henderson Coffee, Griffin’s, Suan’s, Seikel’s, Head Country, Triple S, Andrew’s Honey Bees, Hiland and Greer’s Ranch House.