Made in Oklahoma: Rustic Grilled Cheese

You don’t have to break the bank on fancy breads and cheeses for a gourmet grilled cheese sandwich!
You can make them at home for a lot less than what you’d pay at a restaurant.
David Brooks from the Made in Oklahoma Coalition stopped by to show us how!
Rustic Grilled Cheese
Serves: 4
Description: This is not your childhood grilled cheese sandwich. Arugula, basil, thick Oklahoma bacon and Havarti cheese elevate this to what will soon be your new favorite sandwich.
Ingredients:
- 1 tablespoon Andrews Honey Bees pure honey
- 1 cucumber, thinly sliced
- 4 tablespoons Braum`s Butter
- 8 slices Braum`s Fresh Market Artisan Bread
- 8 slices Havarti cheese
- 8 slices Greer`s Ranch House Bacon, cooked
- 4 thin slices tomato
- 1 package Scissortail Farms basil
- Sea salt
- 1 cup Scissortail Farms arugula
Directions:
- In a small mixing bowl combine the honey and sliced cucumber, and allow it to set for about 10 minutes. Drain off the liquid and reserve.
- Butter the bread slices and make four grilled cheese sandwiches open faced.
- To assemble sandwiches, fill two sandwiches with bacon, tomato, basil and a light sprinkle of sea salt. Fill the remaining two sandwiches with the cucumber mixture and arugula. You can stack these sandwiches, similar to a club sandwich, for a great melding of flavors.
The above recipes use ingredients from Made in Oklahoma manufacturers with products by Scissortail Farms, Bar-S, Braum’s Fresh Market, Henderson Coffee, Griffin’s, Suan’s, Seikel’s, Head Country, Triple S, Andrew’s Honey Bees, Hiland and Greer’s Ranch House.
For more information, head to Made In Oklahoma’s website.