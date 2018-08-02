Man killed after horse-drawn carriage is hit by car in Muskogee County

MUSKOGEE COUNTY, Okla. – Authorities are investigating a deadly crash involving a horse-drawn carriage in Muskogee County.

Around 3 p.m. on Aug. 1, troopers from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol were called to U.S. Hwy 266, just west of Hwy 2 in Muskogee County, following an accident.

When crews arrived on scene, they realized that 72-year-old Billy Rogers was dead from injuries to his head, torso, arms and legs.

Investigators say a 28-year-old Henryetta man was driving a Chevy Tahoe westbound on Hwy 266 when he collided with Rogers’ horse-drawn carriage.

According to the trooper’s report, the reason behind the crash is still under investigation.