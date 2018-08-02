Medical examiner rules Oklahoma City store employee’s death a homicide

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s Office has ruled the death of an employee at an Oklahoma City grocery store as a homicide.

Around 9 p.m. on June 26, officers were called to the Crest Foods near N.W. 23rd St. and Meridian, following an incident with a reported shoplifter.

Authorities with the Oklahoma City Police Department told News 4 that 34-year-old Dajuan Wilson went into a Crest grocery store in Oklahoma City to steal beer.

However, he was caught and tased by security officers in the store.

While officers were speaking with witnesses, a police report states that 36-year-old Lester Barry III “fell to the ground and appeared to be having a seizure.”

The police report states that Barry had been involved in a fight while trying to apprehend Wilson.

Witnesses told investigators that Barry “may have been drive stunned with [the security guard’s] taser by [Wilson] during the apprehension,” the report states.

Officials say Barry was responsive, awake and breathing at first. However, he stopped breathing after a few minutes and officers began CPR. He was later pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

Officials say the autopsy report is still pending, but it has been determined that Barry’s cause of death was “acute cardiac arrhythmia due to hypertensive and atherosclerotic heart disease due to physical exertion from subduing fleeing suspect.” The manner of death was ruled as a homicide.

Wilson was arrested and booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on two complaint of first-degree manslaughter.