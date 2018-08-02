ODOT unveils new truck to help stranded drivers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma Department of Transportation is launching a pilot program featuring a high-tech vehicle.

On Monday, the "GODOT" truck will be unveiled to Oklahoma's Transportation Commission and then hit the road for the first time.

The project is designed to help get stranded vehicles off the road as safely and quickly as possible.

Right now, the pilot program will serve drivers in the construction zone along I-235 in Oklahoma City.

If it is successful, it could be rolled out in all of Oklahoma's high-traffic construction areas.