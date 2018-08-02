Officials: Headless body found along highway in eastern Oklahoma

WEST SILOAM SPRINGS, Okla. – Authorities in far eastern Oklahoma made a horrific discovery on Thursday morning.

Law enforcement officers tell KJRH that they received reports from several people about hitting a deer along Hwy 412 in West Siloam Springs.

When officers arrived in the area, they quickly realized the drivers had not hit a deer. Instead, they say several drivers ran over a body in the road.

The body, which was found between the West Siloam Springs and Natural Falls exits, was mangled and without a head, KJRH reports.

At this point, the victim has not been identified. Their cause of death has not been released.