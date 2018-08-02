× Oklahoma City church giving away thousands of school supplies to local students

OKLAHOMA CITY – As students start heading back to class across the metro, one Oklahoma City church is hoping to help thousands of kids get ready for their first day back in school.

Faith Church, located at 800 S. Portland Ave. in Oklahoma City, will be giving away 5,000 backpacks and over 10,000 school supplies on Saturday, Aug. 4.

Organizers say school-aged children must attend an anti-drug and anti-bullying presentation with at least one parent or guardian before receiving a backpack and school supplies.

In addition to school supplies, visitors will be given breakfast burritos while they wait.

Organizers say they expect families to begin lining up early for the first presentation beginning at 8 a.m., followed by a presentation at 9 a.m., 10 a.m. and 11 a.m.