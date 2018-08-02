× Oklahoma City Rattlesnake Museum announces expansion plans

OKLAHOMA CITY – A free rattlesnake museum that officially opened in Oklahoma City earlier this month is expanding.

The museum, which is donations-based, features a selection of rattlesnakes from the United States, all of the venomous snakes of Oklahoma, venomous lizards and more.

One of their rattlesnakes, named “Big Girl,” is 5.5 feet long and weighs a whopping 22 pounds.

Museum officials released a floor plan on Facebook and said they are expanding, adding that the surprise will be “astonishing.”

Expansion should be done by mid-September.

The museum is located on the corner of S.W. 15th St. and S. Agnew in Oklahoma City.

They are open every day from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

