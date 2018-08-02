Oklahoma family hoping to stop drilling well from moving in 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WATONGA, Okla. - An empty field across the road could be the home of an oil and gas well for one Watonga family.

Chris Reyburn and his family said they don't want to live so close to a drilling facility.

"I've heard so many bad stories of what has gone on in the oil field," said Reyburn.

Reyburn has lived in his home for two years. He said the scenery is why he chose that spot.

"It was the only side of town that's quiet, trees, and just had a nice area to live with the kids and the rest of my life," he said.

However, not long ago, Reyburn said he noticed trucks and energy crews surveying the empty field.

"Devon was over there with several trucks and I went over there to see what's going on, and they told me that a well is going on over there," said Reyburn.

The news left him speechless.

"I kind of just went blank at first, didn't really know what to think," said Reyburn.

The Oklahoma Corporation Commission confirmed that it is a Devon Energy drilling site for an oil and gas well.

The company hasn't filed for a permit or an intent to drill so crews can start the digging process.

Reyburn said he hopes he can stop it before it gets to that point.

"The noise, the dangers, there's been explosions and everything else. I don't want to be anywhere close to that, especially with my kids and my family," he said.

Reyburn said the worst part is that the site isn't the only one that can be the future home to oil and gas wells in Watonga.

"We were hoping to never have to move again. I'm a disabled veteran and we were hoping to stay on this property forever and eventually build a house," Reyburn said.

The OCC said after a permit is issued, it can take a few weeks for the drilling process to begin.

A spokesperson with Devon sent News 4 the following statement:

"Devon owns thousands of acres across North America. Until we seek and obtain the appropriate permits, it’s difficult for us to say on any given day what our development plans are."