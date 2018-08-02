Oklahoma nail salon owner frustrated after women walk out on bill

MUSKOGEE, Okla. – A nail salon owner in Muskogee says he is fed up with customers walking out on their bills.

Last week, Lee Nguyen says two women came in his nail salon, Lily’s Nails II, to get their nails done. When it came time to pay, the women walked out of the shop.

Nguyen pulled out his phone and followed them, but they simply drove away.

“They didn’t listen to me,” Nguyen said.

One of the ladies in Nguyen’s cell phone video told KJRH that she is sorry for what she’s done, saying she tried to go back and pay for the nails.

“We did what it looks like, that’s the truth. I’m sorry. I was wrong. I know I was in the wrong,” she said.

Nguyen says this is the fourth time he has dealt with a customer leaving the salon without paying.