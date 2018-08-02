Police helicopter captures bird’s eye view of chase with stolen car

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Air One provided officers with a bird's eye view of a late night police chase in the metro.

On Wednesday, Oklahoma City police released video of a chase recorded on Monday night by Air One.

Authorities say the car they were chasing was stolen.

The chase began in Oklahoma City and went east on I-40 to rural Pottawatomie County. Once in Pottawatomie County, the suspect led officers down a few country roads until they got out of the car and tried to hide in the trees.

Police later found the suspect and led that person away in handcuffs.