Resurfacing project planned for some trails at Lake Hefner

OKLAHOMA CITY – During the spring and summer months, you will likely see bicyclists and runners along the trails at Lake Hefner.

Now, city leaders say some of those trails will be getting a face-lift.

On Tuesday, the Oklahoma City Council approved a resurfacing project for the Bert Cooper Trails at Lake Hefner. The project will use 4770,000 from the proceeds of the Better Streets, Safer City sales tax proceeds.

Construction is expected to begin later this summer or in the early fall.

The temporary sales tax package took effect on Jan. 1 after the MAPS 3 sales tax expired. It is expected to generate about $240 million over 27 months and includes $12 million for trails, $168 million for street resurfacing, $24 million for streetscapes, $24 million for sidewalks and $12 million for bicycle infrastructure.