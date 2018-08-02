× Shawnee police officer charged with child abuse by injury

SHAWNEE, Okla. — A Shawnee police officer, arrested last month on allegations of child abuse, has been formally charged with a felony crime.

Darryl Bordeaux was charged Wednesday with child abuse by injury by “willfully/maliciously striking” a 2-year-old between January 2018 and July 2018, court documents state.

Pottawatomie County First Assistant District Attorney Adam Panter told News 4 the alleged victim is Bordeaux’s stepchild.

According to the recently unsealed affidavit, Bordeaux’s son told investigators he witnessed his father spanking the child multiple times with a “Lowe’s like measuring stick that had been cut up into three pieces.”

When Bordeaux spanked the child, “it sounded like two bricks hitting each other,” the affidavit reads. Bordeaux allegedly spanked the child on the buttocks, shoulders, and back.

The affidavit further goes on to say Bordeaux had spanked the child for doing things “that were bad and for things that were not wrong,” such as getting excited for her mother being home.

The Shawnee Police Department confirms Bordeaux remains on administrative leave as of Thursday. He is due in court on Sept. 25.

Attorneys for Bordeaux have not returned News 4’s request for a comment.