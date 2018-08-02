× Sheriff: One person stabbed during early morning home invasion, robbery

GARVIN COUNTY, Okla. – Authorities in Garvin County are investigating a violent home invasion and robbery that landed one man in the hospital.

Around 3 a.m. on Thursday, officials with the Garvin County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a home invasion at a property southeast of Elmore City.

Garvin County Sheriff Larry Rhodes says one person was taken to an Oklahoma City hospital with injuries consistent with being stabbed.

Investigators say they aren’t sure about a motive, but say it was likely meant to be a robbery. Officials say a firearm was also used in the robbery.

In all, deputies are interviewing three people after authorities found them to be in possession of the stolen property.

No other details are being released at this time.