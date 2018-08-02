Shoeless bandit accused of robbing Oklahoma City convenience store

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - The search is underway for a suspect accused in an armed robbery of an Oklahoma City convenience store.

Authorities say the suspect walked into the "T & B Express" at N.W. 32nd St. and Western Ave. and demanded money from the clerk.

Surveillance video from the store shows that the suspect wasn't wearing any shoes and had a mask over his face. Police say the suspect also pointed a gun at the clerk's head during the robbery.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the crime.

If you have any information on the robbery, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.