× Sooners and Cowboys Both Ranked in Preseason Coaches Poll

Both Oklahoma and Oklahoma State’s football teams are ranked in the preseason coaches top 25 poll released Thursday.

Oklahoma is fifth, and Oklahoma State 25th in the poll.

Alabama is the number one team, getting 61 of 65 first place votes.

Clemson was second, getting three first place votes, while Ohio State was third with the final first place vote.

This is the 17th time in the last 19 years OU has been ranked 8th or higher in the preseason coaches poll, and 13th time in 19 years to be fifth or higher.

Here’s the complete preseason coaches poll, with first place votes in parentheses: