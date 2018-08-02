Three people arrested in connection to Garvin County home invasion, robbery

GARVIN COUNTY, Okla. – The Garvin County Sheriff’s Office says three people have been arrested in connection to a home invasion.

Rashawn A. Watson, 19; Rashaad A. Watson, 18; and Justin L. Strickland, 26, all from Davis, Oklahoma, were arrested and now face multiple felony charges including robbery. Officials say Rashawn and Rashaad are brothers.

Around 3:41 a.m. Thursday, a 911 call was received that a male had been stabbed. The caller was the mother of the person saying he was stabbed. She told the 911 operator her son and his 16-year-old friend had shown up at her house seeking medical care.

Officials say the home invasion robbery happened in the Katie community of Garvin County.

The 22-year-old victim was taken to hospital with significant injuries to the front and back of his torso. His condition is unknown.

According to officials, based on information from the victim and his friend, deputies are looking for at least two persons in connection to the incident. However, they are unable to provide a better description at this time.

The suspects are believed to be armed with an AR style rifle and 9mm handgun. The rifle was stolen from the residence during the robbery.

It is believed through evidence found at the scene that a firearm may have been discharged during the robbery, which officials believe was the motive in the home invasion.

The name of the victim is not being released at this time. The name of the victim’s friend will also not be released due to her age.

The sheriff’s office says they are expecting more arrests to be made.