“We cannot pay for food,” Stephens County Jail seeking additional $300,000 in funding

DUNCAN, Okla. – A county jail is asking for additional funding in order to continue operations.

Stephens County Sheriff Wayne McKinney told KSWO the Stephens County Jail cannot continue to operate at current levels if it doesn’t receive additional funding within the next few weeks.

McKinney says the jail isn’t normally given a yearly budget. Instead, officials simply tell the county commissioners how much they need for the fiscal year. If they run out of money, they ask for more.

Earlier this week, officials with the sheriff’s office asked for $300,000 from the county commissioners.

“We’re in a situation where we cannot pay for food. We cannot pay for other items that are necessary to run the jail to make sure our employees are safe and to keep these people incarcerated to make sure the public is safe,” he said.

McKinney said the money would be used for basic necessities and to repair the garbage disposal and kitchen equipment. McKinney says the money is currently sitting in an account that is earmarked for the county jail. Still, the request needs to be approved by the county commissioners before money can be used.

Commissioners will discuss the funding at next week’s meeting.