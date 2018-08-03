Amputee biker, hiker inspiring others to push on

OKLAHOMA CITY – Back in 2013, Niki Rellon fell 45 feet from the side of a Utah mountain.

It’s amazing she survived.

The accident took her lower left leg and broke her pelvis and spine.

But, not only did she rebound from her injury, she decided that walking the entire Appalachian Trail would be a great way to rehab with her prosthetic leg.

She even ended up writing a book about it called “Push On: My Walk to Recovery on the Appalachian Trail.”

Now, she’s about half-way on a coast-to-coast bike journey and stopped by News 4 to tell us her story.