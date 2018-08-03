Authorities searching for woman accused of stealing ambulance from hospital

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City police have released photos of a woman accused of stealing an ambulance from a local hospital.

On May 12, officers were called to Southwest Medical Center following a report of a stolen vehicle.

According to the police report, they learned that paramedics were picking up patients inside the hospital when someone hopped in their ambulance and took off.

Ultimately, officers found the ambulance in the 2600 block of S.W. 74th St., but a suspect was nowhere in sight.

The report states that cameras were inside the ambulance at the time of the theft, and captured photos of the alleged suspect.

If you have any information on the theft, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.