Candlelight memorial held in El Reno after young boy’s death; father arrested

EL RENO, Okla. - Roughly 50 people turned out to Petree Plaza in downtown El Reno Friday evening for a candlelight memorial in remembrance of a three-year-old boy who died after apparently being left inside a hot vehicle, according to police.

Adam Kolar, 33, was arrested by El Reno police Thursday evening and booked into the El Reno city jail on a charge of first-degree murder. His bond has not yet been set.

Officials responded to the home around 5 p.m. Thursday to find the boy unresponsive. A friend who had stopped by called 911.

Kolar first started CPR on the little boy as well as his friend, however, the boy was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

"Through the investigation, we believe it's going to be a matter of hours that the child was out there. We don't think the father really has an idea how long the child was there," said Lt. Van Gillock with the El Reno Police Department.

Gillock told News 4 they believe Kolar was drunk at the time of his arrest.

"Based on several factors - odor, actions, speech, we do believe the father was possibly under the influence of alcohol," said Gillock.

The candlelight memorial, pulled together through the help of social media and donations, was organized by one of the boy's preschool teachers. During the brief ceremony, a pastor gave words of hope and calls for support and strength from the El Reno community to the boy's family.