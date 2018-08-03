Democratic gubernatorial, attorney general candidates discuss medical, recreational pot in Oklahoma 

EDMOND, Okla. – With marijuana legislation a hot topic and on the minds of many Oklahomans, News 4 decided to talk to two Democratic politicians running for office in the November elections.

“I voted yes,” said Democratic gubernatorial candidate Drew Edmondson. “I announced ahead of time that I thought the science was in on, that there are legitimate medical uses for cannabis and extracts.”

Mark Myles is a lawyer from Oklahoma City who is running for attorney general. Myles voted yes on State Question 788 as well, and says as attorney general, he would make sure the essence of the state question was implemented.

“The health department hasn’t followed the letter of the law in regards to the people of the state of Oklahoma voted on and they essentially changed the rules that didn’t have the statutory authority to go beyond or limit what was voted on by the people and that was a problem,” said Myles. “From an attorney general perspective, what we are obligated to do is to make sure the entities in Oklahoma do what they are suppose to do and as AG, that’s what I would do.”

“I would really have my general council and the attorney general working with the board of health to make sure the rules and regulations implemented fulfill the will of the people and provide a mechanism to make this work,” said Edmondson.

Both Edmondson and Myles agree on 788, but what about 797 – the push to legalize recreational pot.

The group pushing for recreational marijuana has enough signatures to get it on the ballot for November.

“I think they’ve got the signatures, I think it’s still up in the air whether they can get through all of the processes in time for the election board. Particularly, if somebody challenges the petition, either by sufficiency of signatures or on legal grounds, I think ultimately it will be on the ballot if not this year then soon,” said Edmondson.

Myles agrees that Oklahomans will vote on it soon.

“I don’t know that the state is ready to vote for recreational marijuana. I don’t know that I’m supportive of it. My concern is, one is still illegal from a federal perspective.”

“Well, I have said consistently we should wait and follow Colorado, Oregon and Washington, and determine after a period of time whether the advantages of recreational marijuana will outweigh the problems that we know will be associated with it,” said Edmondson. “If the people of the state of Oklahoma vote it in, I will see that it’s implemented, and if the legislature were to pass it, I’d sign it. It’s the will of the people on what they want to do.”