Drivers shocked after headless body found along Oklahoma roadway

WEST SILOAM SPRINGS, Okla. – Authorities are still working to identify a victim whose body was found in the middle of an Oklahoma roadway on Thursday morning.

Law enforcement officers say that they received reports from several people about hitting a deer along Hwy 412 in West Siloam Springs.

When officers arrived in the area, they quickly realized the drivers had not hit a deer. Instead, they say several drivers ran over a body in the road.

“I was driving to work. I saw it, I tried to swerve,” Gearald Brown told KSWO. “Looked like a deer, you know.”

The body, which was found between the West Siloam Springs and Natural Falls exits, was mangled and without a head.

At this point, the victim has not been identified. Their cause of death has not been released.

Since investigators don’t know anything about the victim, they are investigating the case as a homicide.

“This guy didn’t deserve to die on this road like this,” Brown said. “This is such a lonely place, you know.”