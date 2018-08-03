FBI looking to hire hundreds of men, women nationwide 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - FBI agents invited members of the media Friday to a fun morning of push-ups, sit-ups and sprints, basically going through the same test that potential agents take.

The FBI is looking to hire 800 agents nationwide in the coming year.

Officials want to let potential applicants know what to expect when they attend a recruiting seminar on August 16.

"Physical fitness is a huge, huge part of what it takes to be an agent for those that want to come out to that recruiting event," said Jesse Rice of the FBI.

The test consists of four events; each timed, counted and scored. Applicants must score 12 or higher to be considered to be an agent.

There is an app available and more information on the application process at fbi.gov.