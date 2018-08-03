“I don’t believe he’s breathing,” Father accused of murder after son’s death

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EL RENO, Okla. - A father is accused of murder after his child was found dead.

Adam Kolar is also accused of being drunk when he forgot his almost 4-year-old son in a hot car.

The boy died at a local hospital.

911 dispatcher: "El Reno 911, where is your emergency? Caller: "At 1208, at the corner of Hoff and Elm, El Reno, there's a child, he was left in the vehicle in the car seat."

First responders raced to an El Reno home Thursday evening to find the little boy unable to wake up after being left in a car.

"About 5:00 we received a 911 call of a child in the vehicle that was unresponsive," said Lt. Van Gillock with the El Reno Police Department.

A friend who stopped by the home made the frantic 911 call.

911 dispatcher: "How old is he?" Caller: "I think he's 4 years old." 911 dispatcher: "Is the vehicle open now?" Caller: "The vehicle is open now, he's out of the vehicle, we got him inside the house. I think his dad is doing CPR on him right now."

First, the father was reported to have started CPR and the friend.

911 dispatcher: "Sir, is he breathing?" Caller: "Ma'am, I don't think so. I don't believe he's breathing."

The boy did not make it.

911 dispatcher: "How long has he been in there?" Caller: "I have no clue. I've been here for about an hour, so he's been in there for at least an hour."

"Through the investigation, we believe it's going to be a matter of hours that the child was out there. We don't think the father really has an idea how long the child was there," said Gillock.

Gillock believes Kolar was drunk at the time of the arrest.

"Based on several factors - odor, actions, speech, we do believe the father was possibly under the influence of alcohol," said Gillock.

The tragic news spread throughout the community.

"It's really sad to hear. Your children should be your first priority," said Kristen Arndt.

Bail has been denied for Kolar until he sees a judge.

Investigators are still waiting on Kolar's blood alcohol results.