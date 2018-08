LINCOLN COUNTY, Okla. – Police are investigating after a child was shot in Lincoln County Friday evening.

Officials responded to the scene about four miles north of Stroud.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says an eight-year-old girl was allegedly shot by her 10-year-old brother with a shotgun.

Authorities believe the brother may have autism.

The girl was flown to the hospital. Her condition is unknown.

Officials are still investigating the incident.