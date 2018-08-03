× John Rex Charter Schools expands to include middle school students

OKLAHOMA CITY – John Rex Charter Schools started a new chapter on Thursday as the former elementary school expanded to also include middle school students.

Officials debuted the new, unique classrooms housed in the Myriad Botanical Gardens.

This will be the first year the charter school will offer sixth through eighth grades. The hope is that going to school at the Myriad Botanical Gardens will provide students with a unique learning environment.

Right now, John Rex has 600 students enrolled in the school with 500 more on the waiting list.