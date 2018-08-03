Man arrested after allegedly stealing safe from popular burger restaurant

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities have taken a man into custody who is accused of breaking into a popular burger joint and stealing a safe.

On June 5, officers were called to Bunny’s Onion Burgers, along N. Meridian, following a reported break-in.

When employees arrived at the restaurant, they found that one of the windows had been shattered after a brake pad was thrown through it, according to the police report.

Once inside, they realized that a thief had stolen the safe.

Authorities were able review surveillance video from the restaurant, and spotted a man breaking into the business.

One of the employees told police that she recognized the alleged suspect. According to the police report, the employee told officers that the man had become angry after they forgot to add barbecue sauce to his philly steak sandwich a few days earlier.

On Thursday, authorities arrested 45-year-old Rodney Ates on complaints of second-degree burglary.