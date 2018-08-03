New video board being installed at OU stadium ahead of season opener

NORMAN, Okla. – Football season is just around the corner, and the start of the season will bring new faces and new technology to OU’s Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.

Earlier this year, the OU Board of Regents approved the acquisition and installation of a new video board along the north end zone.

The video board, which is 38 feet high and 62 feet wide, is more than triple the size of the old video board.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Officials from the university say that the new board is similar to what many Sooner fans saw at the Rose Bowl.

University officials say crews have been busy at work, installing the new board to make sure it is ready for the Sooners' season opener.

Upgrade! North board installation is underway. Will be triple the size, double the resolution and brightness and ready for the season opener! ➡️ https://t.co/wxoxMjs8H6 pic.twitter.com/UHRRUxC5uw — Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) August 2, 2018

The Sooners will kick off their season opener on Sept. 1 against Florida Atlantic.

Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. inside Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.