Oklahoma father arrested for murder in connection to child’s death after being left in car

EL RENO, Okla. – Authorities have identified an Oklahoma man who was arrested after his 4-year-old son died from being left in a hot car.

Around 4:50 p.m. on Thursday, officials with the El Reno Police Department say they received a 911 call about an unconscious child in a vehicle.

Witnesses told police that a child was in a locked pickup truck, and that he was still sitting in a child safety seat in the backseat.

When officers arrived, they found the 4-year-old boy and rushed him to a nearby hospital. Sadly, he was pronounced dead.

Authorities at the scene took the child’s father, 33-year-old Adam Kolar, in for questioning.

According to a release from the El Reno Police Department, Kolar “exhibited signs of being intoxicated at the time of his arrest.” At this point, investigators are waiting for Kolar’s blood results to confirm whether or not he was intoxicated.

Kolar was arrested and is being held on one count of first-degree murder. There is currently no bond set for his release.

Police told News 4 that the child’s mother was at work at the time.