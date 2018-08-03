× Oklahoma man arrested after allegedly sending nude photo to undercover investigator

CANADIAN COUNTY, Okla. – An Oklahoma man was arrested after he allegedly communicated with an undercover deputy.

On Thursday, Canadian County Sheriff’s deputies arrested 57-year-old Michael Grigg on a complaint of soliciting sex with a minor by use of technology.

Authorities say the investigation began in May when Grigg began speaking with an undercover investigator on a popular social media app. The conversation between the female investigator and Grigg became sexual in nature, even though the investigator said she was just 14-years-old.

Grigg allegedly asked the investigator for nude photographs, and send an explicit photo of himself. Authorities say he described various sexual acts he wanted to perform on the girl, and even if it was OK for him to play like “an older daddy type.”

Officials say Grigg made multiple plans to meet but never showed up. Investigators found Grigg at his home and arrested him.

“I’m very proud of the work we do protecting kids from the sexual predators who would sexually assault them,” said Canadian County Sheriff Chris West.

Once investigators found Grigg, he admitted to talking to a girl on social media and sending a nude photo of himself.