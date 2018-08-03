× Oklahoma man arrested after allegedly threatening mail carrier

CATOOSA, Okla. – An Oklahoma man has been arrested after allegedly threatening a mail carrier.

According to officials, James Pinkerton sent an email to Catoosa County, Georgia but talked about the Rogers County sheriff in Oklahoma.

In the email, Pinkerton demanded $5,000 be paid to a PayPal account or he would put a device in a mailbox to “destroy” a mail carrier.

The IP address led investigators to Pinkerton’s home in Catoosa, Oklahoma.

He allegedly admitted to sending the threat.

He told investigators he was mad because a package of gold worth $5,000 was stolen from his mailbox.

Pinkerton says the post office wouldn’t investigate the theft or pay him back.