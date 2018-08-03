Oklahoma man arrested after allegedly threatening mail carrier
CATOOSA, Okla. – An Oklahoma man has been arrested after allegedly threatening a mail carrier.
According to officials, James Pinkerton sent an email to Catoosa County, Georgia but talked about the Rogers County sheriff in Oklahoma.
In the email, Pinkerton demanded $5,000 be paid to a PayPal account or he would put a device in a mailbox to “destroy” a mail carrier.
The IP address led investigators to Pinkerton’s home in Catoosa, Oklahoma.
He allegedly admitted to sending the threat.
He told investigators he was mad because a package of gold worth $5,000 was stolen from his mailbox.
Pinkerton says the post office wouldn’t investigate the theft or pay him back.
36.188987 -95.745817