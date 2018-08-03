× One injured during hit-and-run in northwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – One person is recovering after being injured during a hit-and-run in northwest Oklahoma City.

Just before midnight, emergency crews were called to a hit-and-run crash near Memorial and Pennsylvania Ave.

Authorities say the driver who stayed at the scene suffered minor injuries during the collision.

Police have determined the other car involved was reported stolen two weeks ago. At this point, officers are still searching for that suspect.